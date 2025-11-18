SIT collects gold plate samples from Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The special investigation team’s (SIT) probe in the Sabarimala gold theft case has entered a decisive phase, with officers carrying out scientific examination at the Sannidhanam on Monday.

The team, led by SP Sasidharan, removed the gold-clad plates from the sanctum sanctorum as part of the scientific examination to determine the purity and quantity of gold. The process, suggested by the Kerala High Court, was carried out in compliance with court directives. Officials said the process began at 1.15pm after the ‘deva anujna’ (divine permission) rituals and the temple’s closure following ‘ucha pooja’, and continued till 3pm when the temple was reopened for rituals.

The sculptors of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) assisted the team in removing the gold-clad plates from the pedestals of dwarapalaka idols, side pillars and the door frames of the sreekovil. The removed plates will be reinstalled after the scientific tests are completed. The entire procedure was videographed and photographed.

Sources said the weight of the gold plates will also be measured as part of the investigation. The plates were transferred to another room, where their weight was recorded and samples collected for forensic analysis.

Forensic experts, chemical analysts part of team

Besides police personnel, the SIT included 20 members, comprising forensic experts and chemical analysts. The team has been stationed at Sabarimala since Sunday.