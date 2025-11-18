Trendy parodies in vogue, rap trumps conventional music

KOCHI: “Ward number 10 aane… Safiya Haris sthanaarthee!”
The catchy line set to the tune of the hit film Lokah has become one of the most viral election parody songs ahead of the local body polls. And Safiya Haris, contesting from ward 10 of Othukkungal panchayat in Malappuram, has gained wide attention, as candidates increasingly use such songs to strike a chord with voters.
Besides, parody artists and social media influencers known for their musical content are now busy creating catchy tunes and lyrics to promote candidates who approach them.
“Around 35 to 40% of voters in most wards are youngsters, and many of them apolitical, disinterested, or unaware of what’s happening. Election parodies styled after hit movie songs, rap, and new-gen compositions grab their attention quickly, and most candidates or parties now use them to connect with this group.
Also, familiar tunes and catchy rhythms leave an impact on almost everyone,” said Malappuram resident Akshay T, an independent artist and co-owner of Leh Studioz, who creates election parody songs.
The demand this time for election parodies and original campaign songs has been unusually high, he pointed out.
“Earlier, this trend was mostly popular among Congress and IUML candidates, especially within Malappuram. But this year, we have received at least 10 pre-bookings from candidates of various political parties across districts outside Malappuram — a sharp rise from the usual two or three in previous years,” said Akshay, whose studio created official election parodies for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as rap songs for Shafi Parambil and E T Mohammed Basheer in the last Lok Sabha polls.
An independent artist from Kannur said the spotlight has shifted from conventional film music. “Rap styles inspired by artists like Vedan and Fejo, along with fully original compositions tailored exclusively for each candidate, are in vogue now,” he said.
Aflahul Ameen, popularly known as ‘Aflu Song Killer’ and famed for his mock creations in the Mappilappattu style, is also active in composing election parodies. Explaining the process, he said: “For parody requests, we adapt the lyrics to fit popular tunes, often suggested by the candidate or their parties. The same goes for rap versions. For original compositions, we create fresh tunes and craft lyrics highlighting the candidate’s name, promises, achievements, and sometimes even the shortcomings of rivals in a humorous or satirical tone.”
A Youth Congress state office-bearer said election parody songs are receiving far more traction than expected this election season. “Unlike posters and banners, these songs reach voters instantly and help build familiarity with candidates. Most voters are young or music lovers, so they connect quickly,” he said.
While all parties now use such trends, the Congress and the IUML are using them more effectively.