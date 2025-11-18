Trendy parodies in vogue, rap trumps conventional music

KOCHI: “Ward number 10 aane… Safiya Haris sthanaarthee!”

The catchy line set to the tune of the hit film Lokah has become one of the most viral election parody songs ahead of the local body polls. And Safiya Haris, contesting from ward 10 of Othukkungal panchayat in Malappuram, has gained wide attention, as candidates increasingly use such songs to strike a chord with voters.

Besides, parody artists and social media influencers known for their musical content are now busy creating catchy tunes and lyrics to promote candidates who approach them.

“Around 35 to 40% of voters in most wards are youngsters, and many of them apolitical, disinterested, or unaware of what’s happening. Election parodies styled after hit movie songs, rap, and new-gen compositions grab their attention quickly, and most candidates or parties now use them to connect with this group.

Also, familiar tunes and catchy rhythms leave an impact on almost everyone,” said Malappuram resident Akshay T, an independent artist and co-owner of Leh Studioz, who creates election parody songs.

The demand this time for election parodies and original campaign songs has been unusually high, he pointed out.

“Earlier, this trend was mostly popular among Congress and IUML candidates, especially within Malappuram. But this year, we have received at least 10 pre-bookings from candidates of various political parties across districts outside Malappuram — a sharp rise from the usual two or three in previous years,” said Akshay, whose studio created official election parodies for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as rap songs for Shafi Parambil and E T Mohammed Basheer in the last Lok Sabha polls.