With 450 buses, KSRTC gears up for Sabarimala pilgrimage season

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate three buses every minute on the Pampa-Nilakkal route during periods of heavy rush for the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season. It has deployed a total of 450 buses in the first phase, focusing on both the critical chain service and long-distance routes.

“A total of 202 buses have been brought to Pampa for the chain service, a fleet which includes both low-floor AC and low-floor non-AC buses. As the pilgrim count increases, KSRTC is prepared to induct more buses onto the circuit,” said Roy Jacob, special officer, KSRTC Pampa.

To manage this high-volume operation, 350 drivers and 350 conductors have been specifically assigned to the route. Furthermore, 95 personnel have been designated for the coordination and control of all operational activities at Pampa. The management has also made provisions to ensure adequate rest for all staff to maintain service quality and safety.

In addition to the high-frequency chain service, KSRTC will operate 248 long-distance services to Pampa from various major depots across Kerala. These services will link vital urban centres and transport hubs directly to base camp, providing seamless connectivity for pilgrims arriving from outside the state.

Direct services are available from key locations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Chengannur, Kottayam, and Ernakulam. Special shuttle services have been arranged to ferry pilgrims arriving by train at key railway stations — including Chengannur, Tiruvalla, and Kottayam — directly to Pampa.