BLO workload allegations CPM, Congress agenda: Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the local body elections, senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan speaks to TNIE about the party’s position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), of electoral rolls, the recent controversies related to officials’ poll-related workload, and the BJP’s expectations, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram. Key excerpts:

BJP was the only party that supported implementing SIR amidst the local body elections. Recently, a BLO in Kannur died by suicide, and his family claims it was due to SIR-related workload. Has the BJP now changed its stand on SIR?

The district collector has already clarified that the incident in Kannur had no connection with the SIR. A large percentage of employees engaged as BLOs belong to the CPM and Congress. Thus, they are making such allegations based on political interests. What pressure do BLOs face? The public fill out the forms, BLOs only have to distribute them to households. This is purely political agenda of the CPM and Congress. There is no change in BJP’s stand on SIR. It is essential to prevent bogus voting. Congress alleges CPM engages in bogus voting in Kerala, yet it opposes SIR. It is contradictory.

What are the first major decisions usually ken by BJP-led panchayats, corporations, and municipalities?

We generally prioritise issues related to roads, waste management and drinking water.