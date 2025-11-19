Coconut picker to World Masters athlete — Thavanur man’s tale of passion rekindled

MALAPPURAM: At 54, when most people begin to slow down, Thavanur native Salim is picking up speed. A lifelong coconut picker who spent decades battling financial setbacks and personal responsibilities, he never imagined that his second innings would unfold on the athletics track.

Yet today, this late bloomer stands as one of Kerala’s most inspiring masters athletes — a national gold medallist now training his way to the 2026 World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea. Salim spent most of his life climbing coconut trees, never once imagining a future in sports. It was only after turning 50 that he rediscovered a passion he had abandoned decades earlier.

In 2023, he stunned many by winning the national masters 800m title. But financial constraints kept him from participating in the Asian meet that year in the Philippines.

Earlier this month, at the Asian championships in Chennai, Salim seized his opportunity. Now, he is preparing for the 2026 worlds, training relentlessly despite the financial hurdles that still shadow his journey.

“In my school days, I used to participate in sports events, especially long-distance running,” Salim recalled. “Later, I took part in amateur tournaments as well. But after marriage, the responsibilities of life forced me to quit my passion. I started a small shop, and when the business failed, I trained to become a coconut picker.”

“Climbing coconut trees is a physically demanding task. You need a strong body for it. By my late 40s, I started working out again. I began running around 10km every day. Two years ago, a sports teacher in my village suggested that I participate in the masters meet. That’s how I rediscovered my fervour,” he said.