Four-year-old girl dies after being hit by reversing school bus on school campus in Kerala

IDUKKI: A four-year-old playschool student died in a tragic accident on the premises of Girijyothi CMI Public School, Vazhathope, on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Hazel Ben, a resident of Thadiambad, was allegedly run over by a school bus around 9 a.m.

Hazel had arrived in a different vehicle and was walking towards her classroom with a friend when a bus reversing inside the courtyard allegedly hit both children and ran over Hazel.

Staff members immediately rushed the two to the Idukki Medical College Hospital, but Hazel’s life could not be saved.

Her friend, three-year-old Inaya Faisal, suffered severe leg injuries. She remains under treatment at the medical college and underwent emergency surgery due to the seriousness of the injury.

Taking responsibility for the incident, the school management described it as something that “should never have happened”.

According to the authorities, the children had strayed into the path of the moving bus, leading to the tragedy. School principal Fr Jomi and PTA president Sibi George said that if any lapse was committed by anyone, it would be examined thoroughly.

The management added that several staff members, including two teachers and an ayah, were present at the time, but the situation unfolded too quickly to prevent the accident.

Meanwhile, Idukki police have taken the bus driver into custody and initiated further investigation.