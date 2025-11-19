Kannur farmer reaps 25-ft CPM symbol at farm

KANNUR: In the village of Palanad in Koodali panchayat, a simple paddy field has unexpectedly transformed into a popular photography spot in the election fervour, drawing curious local residents and party workers alike. The centre of attention is a striking CPM party symbol featuring the hammer, sickle, and star, carefully crafted using grass by 58-year-old P Madhusoodanan.

The grass-art installation stands out not just for its 25-ft size and precision, but for the dedication behind it, turning a patch of farmland into a living canvas that celebrates political enthusiasm.

Madhusoodanan has been nurturing this unique hobby for years. A farmer by profession, he also works as a security guard at a nearby school, and it is after his duty hours that he dedicates his time to craft these imaginative works.

During the previous election as well, Madhusoodanan has shaped various figures and symbols using different natural materials, contributing creatively to campaigning. He said that his latest creation was born out of his desire to support the CPM in the local body elections.