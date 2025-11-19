Kerala government failed to ensure basic facilities at Sabarimala: Ayyappa Seva Sangham

PATHANAMTHITTA: Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham, one of the largest organisations of Ayyappa devotees, alleged that it had repeatedly warned authorities about the need for robust crowd management well before the pilgrimage season began.

In the light of heavy rush at Sabarimala as soon as the pilgrim season began, they alleged that the government was ‘busy with damage control over the gold theft controversy’ and failed to address the basic requirements at Sabarimala.

Pointing out that several devotees reportedly had to stand in the queue for over 10 hours without water and food, the Sangham claimed that they and several other long-standing service organisations were barred from distributing free snacks and food to pilgrims, a practice they said they had carried out for decades.

“Not just our Sangham, but several organisations including the Amritanandamayi Math and Subramanya Religious Trust were also prevented from offering services to pilgrims. With all service groups blocked, there is no organisation left to support pilgrims,” alleged Ayyappa Seva Sangham general secretary D Vijayakumar.