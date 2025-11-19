Kerala HC dismisses Mayoral candidate and filmmaker V M Vinu's appeal to include his name in voters' list

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by filmmaker V M Vinu, fielded as Mayoral candidate of Congress in Kozhikode Corporation, seeking a directive to the district collector to consider his appeal against the removal of his name from the voters' list.

While dismissing the petition, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said, "Simply because the petitioner is a celebrity, there can be no preference to him. He's only an ordinary citizen of this country."

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked, "Do you have a case in which anybody deleted you from the electoral roll? Did the celebrity not read the newspaper? Even after the published draft list, the citizens will get a chance to add their names to the list. Why did you not file an objection?"