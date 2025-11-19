Mayin Haji accused of unilateral decisions in Kozhikode corporation candidate selection

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is facing an unprecedented internal revolt in Kozhikode. Traditionally characterised by its strict organisational discipline, the party is broiled in accusations of “unilateral decisions” in candidate selection and apathy from its state leadership. The deepening crisis, which includes multiple resignations and electoral pacts with rivals, challenges the IUML ahead of the upcoming polls.

At the centre of the storm is IUML state vice-president M C Mayin Haji, who is accused of making unilateral decisions in the candidate selection process for the Kozhikode corporation. The pressure has already led to the resignation of senior party leader U Pocker, a state secretariat member, over the candidate choice in the Nallalam division. He later announced his affiliation with the rival CPM in the civic polls.

Pocker, a preferred candidate of the Jayanti Road unit, was replaced by regional president V P Ibrahim, prompting the unit’s members to resign en masse. Following his exit, Pocker alleged that the party’s system is now controlled by “middle leaders like M C Mayin Haji”. He also claimed that Haji is “carrying out dictatorship and influencing the state leadership through threats and pressure.”