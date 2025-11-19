Minor pushed to join ISIS, mother & stepdad booked under UAPA in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have booked a UK-based woman and her husband under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly trying to indoctrinate her 16-year-old son to join ISIS. The Venjaramoodu police registered the case against the boy’s mother and stepfather based on his statements.

The matter came to the police’s attention after the woman lodged a complaint against the teen accusing him of molesting his younger sister. It was filed in apparent retaliation to the boy leaving to stay with his biological father. When the boy was questioned, he told the police that his mother and stepfather allegedly tried to draw him to the terror outfit by showing him indoctrinating videos.

As per the police, the woman had converted to Islam and was previously married to a man from Pandalam. They were settled in the UK. She later separated from him and married a Vembayam native, who lived in the UK with his brother. The alleged indoctrination bid took place when the teen stayed with them.