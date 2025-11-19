Need not record votes of mentally challenged persons digitally: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a directive that the votes of persons with mental disabilities be recorded digitally on a separate electronic voting machine while they cast their votes in the 2025 general election. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that “the persons with mental illness or persons with intellectual disabilities are also citizens of this country, and they are our brothers and sisters. We should hold them close to our hearts and not insult them by treating them as a separate class.”

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Jomon Jacob and Thomas Palliyil, of Pala. According to the petitioners, voters who are currently in a rehabilitation centre for persons with mental disabilities are unable to cast their votes according to their will, and therefore, their votes are to be kept in a separate electronic voting machine and recorded digitally while they cast their votes in the ensuing general election of 2025.

They alleged that around 60 voters were included in the list of the Pala municipality. They are residents of ‘Mariya Sadhanam’, a rehabilitation centre for persons with mental challenges.