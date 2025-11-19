Strict action promised after obstruction of BLOs’ work in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar on Wednesday said that stringent legal action will be taken against those who obstructed the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Malappuram and Idukki districts.

“BLOs are constitutionally nominated officers working for the Election Commission. We have asked the district collectors to initiate strict criminal action against whoever obstructs this work, as per Section 121 of the BNS,” the CEO said at a press conference here. He added that collectors have also been asked to approach the local police for support in case of any issues related to the BLOs’ duties.

Kelkar further stated that legal action will also be taken against individuals who launch cyberattacks against BLOs and spread fake news and misinformation.

Stating that over 97% of enumeration forms have already been distributed across the state, the CEO said some BLOs have begun the digitisation process. “Over 5 lakh forms have already been digitised,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kelkar had appreciated the BLOs for their efforts in completing this stage of the process.

According to the CEO, more than 55,000 individuals have been marked by the BLOs as untraceable. These categories include shifted, deceased, duplicates, and others. Over 29,000 people have been identified as deceased, 20,000 as shifted, 3,800 as duplicates, and more than 4,500 as untraceable.