Survivor turns author: Satyan Warrier’s ‘CanSwar’ aims to end cancer taboos in Kerala

THRISSUR: Even though there are numerous campaigns across the country sharing survival stories of people diagnosed with cancer, in Kerala it still remains a taboo to talk about the disease. Whether within extended families or among close friends, there is an aversion to speak openly about cancer diagnosis and treatment.

For Satyan Warrier, an IT professional residing in Athani, this became clear when he had to face the situation himself. This experience inspired him to write the book CanSwar, detailing his diagnosis, treatment and survival of a life-threatening disease.

It was in December 2015 that Satyan first consulted a doctor in Bengaluru after suffering from fever. Though he took the medicines prescribed by the doctor, the fever didn’t subside and dengue was initially suspected. Blood tests revealed a low platelet count, prompting further investigations. When indications of a possible cancer appeared, Satyan resigned from his job in Bengaluru to pursue advanced medical care. After consultations, the diagnosis at Aster Medcity confirmed Stage IV Aggressive T-cell Lymphoma.

“T-cells are usually produced in our bone marrow, but in my case, they were turning cancerous at the production stage and invading other cells in my body. Hence, the only practical solution was a bone marrow transplantation. However, we did explore potential treatments in the US, where clinical trials for new medicines were underway,” he said. However, he decided not to experiment with unproven therapies and chose to proceed with bone marrow transplantation. Fortunately, his twin brother Vijayan was a perfect donor match.