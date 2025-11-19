Survivor turns author: Satyan Warrier’s ‘CanSwar’ aims to end cancer taboos in Kerala

THRISSUR: Even though there are numerous campaigns across the country sharing survival stories of people diagnosed with cancer, in Kerala it still remains a taboo to talk about the disease. Whether within extended families or among close friends, there is an aversion to speak openly about cancer diagnosis and treatment.
For Satyan Warrier, an IT professional residing in Athani, this became clear when he had to face the situation himself. This experience inspired him to write the book CanSwar, detailing his diagnosis, treatment and survival of a life-threatening disease.
It was in December 2015 that Satyan first consulted a doctor in Bengaluru after suffering from fever. Though he took the medicines prescribed by the doctor, the fever didn’t subside and dengue was initially suspected. Blood tests revealed a low platelet count, prompting further investigations. When indications of a possible cancer appeared, Satyan resigned from his job in Bengaluru to pursue advanced medical care. After consultations, the diagnosis at Aster Medcity confirmed Stage IV Aggressive T-cell Lymphoma.
“T-cells are usually produced in our bone marrow, but in my case, they were turning cancerous at the production stage and invading other cells in my body. Hence, the only practical solution was a bone marrow transplantation. However, we did explore potential treatments in the US, where clinical trials for new medicines were underway,” he said. However, he decided not to experiment with unproven therapies and chose to proceed with bone marrow transplantation. Fortunately, his twin brother Vijayan was a perfect donor match.
After undergoing chemotherapy, Satyan returned to life following the bone marrow transplantation procedure. “The chemotherapy just before the surgery was too intense. To mentally prepare for the transplant while enduring such harsh treatment was an incredibly difficult phase. Yet, when I look back, I feel confident,” he said.
Life gradually returned to normal, but one day Satyan had to be admitted to the hospital again with a fever. “It was an eye-opener for me. Now I respect my body and lead a life taking care of myself. From my eating habits to my daily routine, surviving cancer has transformed me as a person,” Satyan added.
Satyan wrote the book with the aim of encouraging people to talk openly about cancer survival and treatment. He began writing about his journey while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Even though his handwriting was shaky and the process was difficult, he was determined to document his thoughts—continuing to write even on days when getting out of bed was a struggle. “I had decided to write about my experience during the treatment itself. After surviving, many people began sharing their journeys with me. Yet, few are willing to talk about it publicly. Some feel ashamed of their illness, while others are simply afraid. This mindset must change, people should feel free to share their experiences,” Satyan opined.
The book captures his thoughts, experiences and the ways he fought back the disease. Satyan was diagnosed with a rare form of T-cell Lymphoma with fewer than 1,000 reported cases worldwide. It is the first such case reported in India. As per Dr Arun Warrier, Senior Consultant (Medical Oncology) at Aster Medcity, even diagnosing such a condition was challenging.