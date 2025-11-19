The ‘local’ road to Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Kerala’s political landscape, local body elections have become a crucial precursor to the assembly polls that are held soon after.

The results of the civic polls over the past three decades have shown that the front that sweeps the local bodies often goes on to capture power in the state. Except in 2000, when LDF and UDF were almost tied in terms of the number of local bodies won, and in 2010 when UDF registered its only clear victory, all other local body polls went in favour of the LDF. Notably, when the LDF broke the four-decade jinx and formed a second consecutive government in the state 2021, it had performed equally well in the local body polls held the preceding year.

“Civic body elections can be surely called a trendsetter for the assembly elections,” opined political scientist Prof G Gopakumar. According to him, anti-incumbency sentiment against the LDF government is strong this time. “However, it will reflect more in the 2026 assembly election. So, the LDF has some advantage in the local body polls,” he said.

It was in 1995 that the local body elections were first held under the three-tier panchayat system. LDF registered a landslide victory in both rural and urban local bodies in the inaugural elections. It also paved way for the LDF to form the government in the state in 1996, the next year.

The civic body polls of 2000 resulted in an almost evenly balanced outcome between the LDF and the UDF with neither front achieving a clear, dominant victory. However, as Keralites had been religiously voting out incumbent governments since 1977, LDF lost to the UDF in 2001.