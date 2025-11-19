Kerala

Two international flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to dense fog in Colombo

Airport sources said dense fog severely reduced visibility at the Colombo airport, prompting the morning flights to divert as a precautionary measure.
Image used for representative purposes only.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dense fog at Bandaranaike International Airport (Colombo) on Wednesday morning led to the diversion of two international flights—a SriLankan Airlines service from Dammam and a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul—to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The Turkish Airlines flight, carrying 258 passengers and 10 crew, landed in Thiruvananthapuram at 6.42 am and departed for Colombo at 8.38 am.

Similarly, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-254, with 180 passengers and eight crew members, landed here at 7.04 am and later left for Colombo at 8.48 am.

Airport sources said dense fog severely reduced visibility at the Colombo airport, prompting the morning flights to divert as a precautionary measure.

colombo
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
FLIGHTS DIVERTED
dense fog
Bandaranaike International Airport

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com