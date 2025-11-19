Two international flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to dense fog in Colombo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dense fog at Bandaranaike International Airport (Colombo) on Wednesday morning led to the diversion of two international flights—a SriLankan Airlines service from Dammam and a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul—to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The Turkish Airlines flight, carrying 258 passengers and 10 crew, landed in Thiruvananthapuram at 6.42 am and departed for Colombo at 8.38 am.

Similarly, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-254, with 180 passengers and eight crew members, landed here at 7.04 am and later left for Colombo at 8.48 am.

Airport sources said dense fog severely reduced visibility at the Colombo airport, prompting the morning flights to divert as a precautionary measure.