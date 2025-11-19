What is a man?

As for how others reacted, he adds, “There were people who were taken aback, but that is their headache, not mine.”



But is it more difficult for unmarried men to shift from high-paying careers to lesser-paying jobs that align more with their life goals? It appears so.

Take Rohith Raman (name changed), for instance, who left his six-figure corporate job to pursue a career as a freelance writer. “One of the biggest concerns people had now was who would marry me. But these same people would have been okay with a woman leaving her high-paying job for a teaching job. Not because they are supportive of her career, but because they are okay with women getting paid less,” he says.



Thirty-four-year-old RJ Adarsh Anoop, also known as Rythom, shares a slightly different experience. From being a young man fresh out of college, feeling the pressure to find a high-paying job and watching friends buy cars or go abroad for better opportunities, he has transformed into someone far more at ease.



“My wife has always been ahead of me in her career, as she is older than me. But that didn’t bring any differences between us. Today, we both share our financial responsibilities,” he says.



Another cultural aspect many men have to navigate is the question of chivalry. When is it welcome? When is it outdated? Adarsh believes chivalry can never go out of style. “To me, it is the true mark of a man,” he says. “My wife has to take care of our younger one constantly, and there are some situations where I cannot step in. She also has to deal with a lot of unseen burdens. The least I can do is carry all the bags,” he says.