BJP team to visit Sabarimala, file report to Centre on ‘lapses’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday that a BJP team will be visiting the Sabarimala in the coming days to assess the facilities at the hill shrine and submit a detailed report on the ‘serious lapses’ to the Union government. He said the party would soon announce the members of the visiting team, adding that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had already briefed the Prime Minister on the situation.

“Our team will visit Sabarimala in the coming days, and the ground report will be submitted to the Centre at the earliest. The state government is playing politics with Sabarimala. This situation has to change,” he said.

“The BJP will not remain a silent spectator as issues mount at the hill shrine,” he asserted. Krishnadas said out that the party has already launched a statewide signature campaign on the Sabarimala issue. Asked about the state BJP leadership’s letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October demanding a CAG audit, a CBI probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, and comprehensive auditing of temples, he said the Centre would respond soon.

The BJP leader also accused the state government of neglecting basic arrangements such as drinking water, medical care and infrastructure. He alleged that Rs 110-crore drinking water project sanctioned five years ago remained incomplete and that devotees in medical emergencies were being taken to Konni Government Hospital, which, according to him, lacked adequate facilities.