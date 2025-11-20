Engineering students develop software to track EVMs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two engineering students have developed a software to track the movement of more than half a lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) to and from polling stations in the local body elections.

Named ‘EVM Track’, the software was developed by Ashin C Anil and Jeswin Sunsi, third-year BTech students at SRM Institute, Chennai, under the supervision of State Election Commission’s EVM consultant L Suryanarayanan. Ashin hails from Thiruvananthapuram, while Jeswin is a native of Thrissur.

The software was formally launched by State Election Commissioner A Shajahan on Tuesday. EVMs that includes 50,693 ballot units and 1.37 lakh control units have already been subjected to first-level checks and are ready to use.