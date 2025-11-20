Face value! Giridharan’s moustache proves a smash hit on campaign trail
KANNUR: In the busy run-up to the local-body election, the UDF candidate for ward 9 of Valapattanam grama panchayat has been drawing attention for reasons far removed from political slogans or campaign promises.
A popular figure in his locality of Kalarivathukkal, Giridharan V V stands out instantly in any crowd – with his large, carefully groomed moustache, that has become his signature. Locals say that he looks like a character straight out of a film, and his distinguishing style has made him easily recognisable on the campaign trail. While others rely on posters and loudspeakers, the 70-year-old’s unique look has already made him a memorable figure this election season.
“I used to maintain a small moustache before joining the military in 1976. After two years, I started growing it, and it started to gain attention. Throughout my service, both senior officers and colleagues appreciated my moustache. The only time I ever trimmed it was for my wedding, after which I let it grow back to its full, signature form,” says Giridharan.
It was smooth sailing as Giridharan went door-to-door on the hustings in his neighbourhood. But further afield, people were pleasantly surprised to see a candidate with such a striking face. But once his campaign photos began circulating, his distinctive moustache started attracting wider attention. What was once a local trademark soon becoming a talking point beyond the ward, adding to his popularity as the election season progressed.
Many venture to ask him about his distinctive facial hair, with some even requesting permission to touch it -- which he obliges, albeit with a little hesitation. Several others make do with requests for photographs and selfies. Giridharan adds that even in Kalarivathukkal, people to whom his name may not ring a bell identify him by his moustache.
Hailing from a family with a strong Congress background, several of his relatives have contested elections in the past. Growing up in such an environment gave Giridharan an early understanding of politics, which eventually inspired him to step forward and contest the election himself.