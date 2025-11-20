Face value! Giridharan’s moustache proves a smash hit on campaign trail

KANNUR: In the busy run-up to the local-body election, the UDF candidate for ward 9 of Valapattanam grama panchayat has been drawing attention for reasons far removed from political slogans or campaign promises.

A popular figure in his locality of Kalarivathukkal, Giridharan V V stands out instantly in any crowd – with his large, carefully groomed moustache, that has become his signature. Locals say that he looks like a character straight out of a film, and his distinguishing style has made him easily recognisable on the campaign trail. While others rely on posters and loudspeakers, the 70-year-old’s unique look has already made him a memorable figure this election season.

“I used to maintain a small moustache before joining the military in 1976. After two years, I started growing it, and it started to gain attention. Throughout my service, both senior officers and colleagues appreciated my moustache. The only time I ever trimmed it was for my wedding, after which I let it grow back to its full, signature form,” says Giridharan.

It was smooth sailing as Giridharan went door-to-door on the hustings in his neighbourhood. But further afield, people were pleasantly surprised to see a candidate with such a striking face. But once his campaign photos began circulating, his distinctive moustache started attracting wider attention. What was once a local trademark soon becoming a talking point beyond the ward, adding to his popularity as the election season progressed.