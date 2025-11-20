Former TDB president Vasu in SIT custody over Sabarimala gold theft case

KOLLAM: The Kollam Vigilance Court on Thursday sent former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the theft and misappropriation of gold slabs from the Sabarimala temple.

The custody ends at 4 p.m. today, after which he will be produced before the court. He will be interrogated at the Kollam Police Club.

The prosecution argued that police custody was essential to examine Vasu’s role in the case and to verify whether he had any direct financial links with the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, and whether he benefited from the alleged theft. The court accepted the argument.

The defence opposed the custody, stating that Vasu had already been questioned once and that further custodial interrogation would cause mental and physical distress.