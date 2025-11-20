INTERVIEW| UDF is stronger than ever; public will send a clear message: IUML leader Salam

MALAPPURAM: As local-body election fever grips the state, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is busy ironing out issues within the party and the United Democratic Front, of which it is a key constituent, and strengthening its grassroots presence. In a conversation with TNIE, the party’s state general secretary P M A Salam talks about the UDF’s preparedness, the impact of the special intensive revision (SIR) process, and how the election results will reflect public sentiment.
Excerpts:
Is UDF and IUML prepared for the election? It appears there are some issues within the UDF regarding seat-sharing...
We are fully prepared. From the state level to the ward level, UDF workers are reaching out to the public to understand their concerns. Compared to previous elections, the UDF is stronger this year. It is true that there are some isolated issues, but once the nomination process is completed, there won’t be any problems.
There are reports that Youth League workers are confronting IUML leaders at election conventions over not following the three-term policy...
There may be some localised issues. We strictly follow the three-term policy. It is very evident that this policy has been implemented in all local bodies where we have announced candidates.
IUML was the first political party to approach the Supreme Court against the SIR. How do you think the process will affect the election?
The entire SIR process is putting pressure on both the public and booth-level officers (BLOs). It will be impossible to complete the process during the election period. The public frustration with the central government will reflect in the election results.
To what extent do you think the election will be a referendum on the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government?
For the last ten years, people of the state have suffered under the Pinarayi Vijayan government. There is inflation, tax hikes, and many other challenges they face in their daily lives. As was evident in the Palakkad and Nilambur by-elections, people will register their resentment through their votes.
So you believe the outcome of the local-body elections will be a pointer to the assembly poll?
Yes, but unlike in the assembly election, local issues and individual candidates will carry more weight with the public.