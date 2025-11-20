INTERVIEW| UDF is stronger than ever; public will send a clear message: IUML leader Salam

MALAPPURAM: As local-body election fever grips the state, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is busy ironing out issues within the party and the United Democratic Front, of which it is a key constituent, and strengthening its grassroots presence. In a conversation with TNIE, the party’s state general secretary P M A Salam talks about the UDF’s preparedness, the impact of the special intensive revision (SIR) process, and how the election results will reflect public sentiment.

Excerpts:

Is UDF and IUML prepared for the election? It appears there are some issues within the UDF regarding seat-sharing...

We are fully prepared. From the state level to the ward level, UDF workers are reaching out to the public to understand their concerns. Compared to previous elections, the UDF is stronger this year. It is true that there are some isolated issues, but once the nomination process is completed, there won’t be any problems.

There are reports that Youth League workers are confronting IUML leaders at election conventions over not following the three-term policy...

There may be some localised issues. We strictly follow the three-term policy. It is very evident that this policy has been implemented in all local bodies where we have announced candidates.

IUML was the first political party to approach the Supreme Court against the SIR. How do you think the process will affect the election?