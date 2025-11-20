Kerala HC order to constitute crowd management expert panel for Sabarimala

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to constitute a Sabarimala Infrastructure & Crowd Management Expert Committee, comprising specialists in transport engineering, urban and regional planning, civil engineering, disaster and crowd management, environmental science, public health, IT systems and data analytics.

The experts shall analyse data, undertake field studies, and devise a comprehensive management plan in coordination with the TDB, police, forest department, health services, and district administration.

The committee shall prepare a scientific master plan for each season after determining the carrying capacity of all nodes, and shall conduct both pre-season and post-season reviews to continually improve facilities.

Further, the committee shall conduct a Geographical Information System (GIS)-based amenity audit, identifying, mapping, and geo-tagging all toilets, drinking water points, shelters, and medical kiosks, to detect “blind zones” and assess overall efficiency.

In addition, a structural safety audit of walkways, barricades, railings, stairways, and holding areas is essential. This combined baseline data set shall form the backbone for all future decisions.

The court said that no devotee must be subjected to unreasonable waiting without adequate shade, drinking water, sanitation, medical facilities, or rest areas.

TDB’s submission