Kochi police probe self-styled nun for online threat to bomb Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Police have launched an investigation into a self-proclaimed nun of the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) who called for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to be harmed, on social media on Wednesday.

The suspect, Teena Jose, an advocate residing at Pookkaranmukk near Padma Junction, came under scrutiny following intelligence inputs and a complaint submitted to the director general of police. However, no case has been formally registered, a top source with Kochi city police said.

The alleged threat appeared in the comments section of a Facebook post shared by Selton L D’Souza on the CM’s participation in the local-body election campaign. Teena allegedly called for a bomb attack on the chief minister. When questioned by a special squad, she claimed it was merely an emotional remark, the officer said.

An officer with Ernakulam Central police said, “While the incident falls under our jurisdiction, a case has not been registered as no formal complaint has been received. Since the remark was made on a public platform, anyone can file a complaint, after which action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, in a press release, CMC’s Vimala province said the congregation strongly condemns Teena’s social media post suggesting harm to the chief minister. “Teena’s membership was revoked in 2009 under canonical laws and she is not permitted to wear the religious attire,” the press note said. The congregation also clarified that all of Teena’s actions are entirely her personal decision and responsibility.