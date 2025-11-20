Malayalam losing appeal among SSLC students

‘Malayalam medium no. expected to fall in coming years’

“We have noticed that the standard of students’ English in some Malayalam medium schools is excellent. So it is not the medium, but the language activities carried out in a school that would help improve communication skills,” he said.

Jayaprakash RK, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), said the shift was an indicator of the rural-urban continuum Kerala had attained, and that the middle-class belt had widened. “So, most parents wish to get their children admitted to English medium schools. The students who wrote the SSLC exam in 2025, joined Class 1 by 2014-15. So technically, these figures only represent a parent’s aspirational level a decade ago. The Malayalam medium numbers are only expected to fall in the coming years,” he said.

When contacted, Aikya Malayala Prasthanam state convenor R Nandakumar said the drop in numbers could lead to stagnation of development in the state.

“Malayalam is the baseline of all developments that have taken place in Kerala. A non-affinity to Malayalam could mean our students may not have proper awareness about their land, forests or seas. How can we expect a change if they don’t know this?” he said.

Maintaining he was not against teaching English in schools, Nandakumar, however, said, “If the right interventions are not made, this could lead to unprecedented problems.”