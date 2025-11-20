Parties tap women’s networks to fight Kerala local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political parties in Kerala are increasingly turning to women-centric grassroots networks such as Kudumbashree, ASHA workers, and the Haritha Karma Sena to identify promising candidates for the upcoming local body elections. With their deep connection to households and communities, many women find the transition from social service to electoral politics remarkably seamless.
Like other states, Kerala also mandates 50% reservation for women in local self-governance under the Panchayati Raj Act, 2005. Since its implementation, women’s participation has steadily expanded, with many now contesting even in general wards, breaking beyond the confines of reserved seats. According to officials, scores of members belonging to these women-centric networks are contesting local body polls.
ASHA workers are one such force who have unmatched reach within communities. Consistent household visits, health surveys, mobilisation for immunisation drives, and child welfare interventions have given them a trustworthy image in society. There are around 26,000 ASHA workers in the state.
57-year-old Sunitha C, an ASHA worker since 2007, is contesting from the Chethukadavu ward of Kunnamangalam block panchayat. This is her second stint in electoral politics, having earlier served a successful five-year term between 2015 and 2020. A mother of two, Sunitha credits her family for their unwavering support. “Things have changed. Women today are more empowered and capable of excelling in any field. I feel more women should come forward. Many are still hesitant, but they must step into the mainstream and inspire others to break the shackles,” she said.
Her long association with the community helps her campaign effortlessly. “People are very welcoming because they know me well as an ASHA worker. I have always balanced both my responsibilities without compromise,” she added.
Another women-centric network Kudumbashree continues to be Kerala’s largest pool of women leaders. Its vast neighbourhood network of over 45 lakh members provides women exposure to livelihood activities, community engagements making them natural leaders with social commitment. According to Kudumbashree officials, hundreds of Kudumbashree members are contesting elections and in Thiruvananthapuram alone more than 50 women members are contesting.
Anitha Y V, 49, is contesting her first election from the Peringamala ward under the Venganoor grama panchayat. A Kudumbashree member for the past 20 years, Anitha says the mission transformed her personality and confidence. “Before Kudumbashree, I was a homely person. Today, I am who I am because of it. I’m contesting from a general ward, and people already recognise and support me. I believe voters across political divides will back me,” she said. She added that the gender divide in politics is slowly narrowing. “Despite reservations for women, many are now contesting in general wards too.
People are raising issues like poor road conditions, which will be a priority for me,” she added. Just like Kudumbashree and ASHA workers, members of the Haritha Karma Sena - the backbone of Kerala’s decentralised waste management system - are also emerging as candidates in the upcoming local body polls. Their daily engagement with households and public spaces has made them familiar faces in their communities and strong contenders in electoral politics. There are around 37,000 Haritha Karma Sena members in the state.
41-year-old Sheeba Suresh, who is contesting from the Chenkulam ward of Pooyapally panchayat, sees the election as an opportunity. “Politics has long been male-dominated, but things are slowly changing, and I’m happy to be part of that change,” said Sheeba, who has been a Haritha Karma Sena member for the past eight years. Sheeba believes her close interactions with residents will work in her favour. “People know me well because of my work. If I win, I want to ensure my ward and public spaces remain clean and hygienic,” she added.
Senior politician K K Shailaja said that women’s reservation has played a crucial role in bringing hundreds of women into the political mainstream. “ASHA workers, Kudumbashree members, and Haritha Karma Sena workers contest elections because they are trusted in society and deliver excellent services. The past two local body elections clearly show a surge in such representation. Women are not just confined to reserved seats; many are confidently contesting from general wards as well,” Shailaja said.
Why parties turn to women-centric groups
Deep household-level reach
High public trust due to service roles
Natural transition from community work to politics
Asha workers: Health network turning political force 26,000 ASHA
workers in Kerala
Daily household visits and health surveys build strong public rapport
Many entering electoral politics; trusted for reliability and visibility
Kudumbashree: Kerala’s biggest women leadership pipeline
45 lakh members across neighbourhood groups
Exposure to livelihoods and community work builds leadership traits
Hundreds contesting polls; 50+ in Thiruvananthapuram alone (till date)
Members widely recognised due to long community engagement
Haritha Karma Sena: Waste-warriors turn candidates 37,000 members
in Kerala
Daily contact with households through waste collection
Strong familiarity with residents makes them natural contenders