Parties tap women’s networks to fight Kerala local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political parties in Kerala are increasingly turning to women-centric grassroots networks such as Kudumbashree, ASHA workers, and the Haritha Karma Sena to identify promising candidates for the upcoming local body elections. With their deep connection to households and communities, many women find the transition from social service to electoral politics remarkably seamless.

Like other states, Kerala also mandates 50% reservation for women in local self-governance under the Panchayati Raj Act, 2005. Since its implementation, women’s participation has steadily expanded, with many now contesting even in general wards, breaking beyond the confines of reserved seats. According to officials, scores of members belonging to these women-centric networks are contesting local body polls.

ASHA workers are one such force who have unmatched reach within communities. Consistent household visits, health surveys, mobilisation for immunisation drives, and child welfare interventions have given them a trustworthy image in society. There are around 26,000 ASHA workers in the state.

57-year-old Sunitha C, an ASHA worker since 2007, is contesting from the Chethukadavu ward of Kunnamangalam block panchayat. This is her second stint in electoral politics, having earlier served a successful five-year term between 2015 and 2020. A mother of two, Sunitha credits her family for their unwavering support. “Things have changed. Women today are more empowered and capable of excelling in any field. I feel more women should come forward. Many are still hesitant, but they must step into the mainstream and inspire others to break the shackles,” she said.

Her long association with the community helps her campaign effortlessly. “People are very welcoming because they know me well as an ASHA worker. I have always balanced both my responsibilities without compromise,” she added.