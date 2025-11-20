Spot slots cut to 5,000 to manage pilgrims’ rush in Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA/KOCHI : A drastic reduction in spot bookings and tighter restrictions on forest routes were among the measures taken by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Wednesday to manage the unprecedented rush of devotees that caught authorities unawares and led to complete system collapse in Sabarimala on Tuesday, the second day of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The decision follows strong remarks by the Kerala High Court earlier in the day. Cautioning there was a “real chance a catastrophe could occur” at the hill shrine, the HC ordered assessment of Sabarimala’s carrying capacity.

The TDB capped spot booking to 5,000 pilgrims per day, from the earlier 20,000, until Monday, and said only 5,000 pilgrims would be allowed via forest routes, including Pullumedu.

The first unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also took charge at Sannidhanam. The 30-member team from the 4th Battalion of NDRF’s Thrissur Regional Response Centre has been stationed along critical stretches — near the Sopanam and along the Nadapanthal. Seven more booking counters were started at Nilakkal, with the base camp also serving as the first point of restriction.

‘Preparations should have started six months ago’

“Two hundred more staff members have been deployed at the queue complex, and another 200 will be added to manage toilet cleaning and sanitation-related work,” TDB president K Jayakumar said.