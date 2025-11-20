Sunni scholars caution against ‘misleading’ Sufi groups

KOZHIKODE: Sunni scholars are cautioning believers against certain Sufi orders that they claim stand against the basic tenets of Islam and are spreading un-Islamic ideas in the name of Sufism.

The immediate provocation was a press conference conducted by an organisation called the Sufi Islamic Board - Kerala on November 7 in Mannarkkad, Palakkad.

In an article published in the Suprabhaatham daily, Islamic scholar Shuhaibul Haithami said the assertions made at the press conference were ‘weird’ and ‘make Sufism the launching pad for disbelief.’

Haithami said the basis of ‘secular Sufis’ is the idea that one should forsake religion and become a human being, which is the slogan of atheists. The Sufi Islamic Board’s argument that the Advaita concept of ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ (I am the divine consciousness) and Islam are the same is born out of ignorance, he said.

Haithami argued that there are different motives behind the creation of a ‘common religion’ by mixing certain elements from existing faiths. There are attempts to assert that all religions are true. These Sufis also try create confusion by quoting Sufi poets like Jalaluddin Rumi and Omar Khayyam out of context, he said.

He said the 62nd verse of the Surah Al Baqarah in the Quran has been constantly misinterpreted to argue that it is not mandatory to have faith in Islam and being a good human being is enough. The message of the Prophet is not to become good human beings but to worship Allah and to recognise Muhammad as the Prophet, Haithami said.