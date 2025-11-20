Thiruvananthapuram IS case catches NIA interest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The partner of the United Kingdom-based woman, accused of indoctrinating her teenage son to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation, is the brother of a convict in the Kanakamala IS module case, police said. This has evoked NIA’s interest and the national agency is now closely monitoring developments, they said.

Sideeq, brother of the woman’s partner Ansar, had served three years in prison and was released early this year, police said. It was Sideeq, who got the boy admitted in an orphanage near Attingal upon his arrival from the UK. Though the boy did not mention Sideeq’s role in the alleged offence which took place in the UK, police said the involvement of the man has aroused their interest in the case, and has caught the attention of the NIA.

The Venjaramoodu police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on the basis of the boy’s complaint.

As per the FIR, the boy gave a statement that Ansar showed him IS propaganda videos, including violent killings, and tried to groom him to join the terror group. The woman, who hailed from Nedumangad, had married the boy’s biological father, who hailed from a Muslim family in Pandalam. She was a Christian who converted to Islam after the marriage. They later moved to the UK.