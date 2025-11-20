What is SIR & why has it left voters confused?

KOCHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently conducting the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala. The first such exercise since 2002 is intended to review, update and streamline voter records ahead of the 2026 assembly election.
What exactly is SIR?
SIR is a detailed, one-time verification drive of electoral rolls, far more comprehensive than annual summary revisions. It involves booth-level officers (BLOs) visiting households, distributing forms and collecting updated voter details.
Crucially, the process requires furnishing information that was recorded in the SIR conducted in 2002, including legislative assembly constituency (LAC), booth number and serial number. Given the 23-year gap since the last SIR, most voters understandably have no recollection of details — and this seems to be the main challenge in the exercise.
Why 2002 data is hard to trace
The most significant challenge is the inability to fetch the old data from the Election Commission website. “The main stumbling block is that one can’t access old SIR data from the ECI website using the old voter ID number. Such a provision would have made the process much easier,” said Gireesh Kumar, a BLO from Kudappanakunnu.
Young voters and non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have relocated back home are among those struggling the most. One case Gireesh cited involved an elderly voter who returned from abroad long after 2002. “He is now 83. His nearest relatives are all dead. Even if his father had a vote back then, he has no idea when or where he would have cast his vote. We’re at a loss on how to retrieve the data,” Gireesh said.
Others are discovering discrepancies in previous rolls. I didn’t have a voter ID card in 2002 since I was a minor,” said Durga K S, a health official. “I’m struggling because I require my father’s details. He doesn’t remember the booth he voted in, and it seems his name was misspelled then, which makes the search more difficult.”
Intervention by authorities
To ease the burden, authorities have begun organising dedicated SIR help camps. Here, BLOs guide people through the online search system and assist in identifying 2002 records.
“We held the first of the series of camps on Tuesday. Many more will be held in the coming days,” said Remya Nandanan, BLO in charge of Panangad. Reassuring voters, she said that there is ample time to complete the process. “Voters needn’t panic. They need to update their data only by May, before the assembly election. But, sooner the better.”If a voter’s 2002 data cannot be traced, the ECI may send a notice for further verification. In some cases, the name may be withheld from the draft electoral roll until supporting documents establish eligibility.
The most common issues faced by voters and their solutions
What if voter has no recollection of booth name while retrieving 2002 data online?
A. Log on to www.ceo.kerala.gov.in. Select your district and choose your LAC. Skip the ‘Booth Name’ box and go straight to ‘Voter Name’. The name is to be entered in Malayalam. Those who are not well versed with the language can select the link given at the bottom of the page. You can type in English and the Google Tool will give the corresponding Malayalam word.
How to deal with changes in administrative boundaries due to delimitation?
A. The SIR form will have the contact number of BLO at the top. Ring up and confirm under which LAC you now fall before starting to take the previous SIR data online
What to do if your name or house name is spelt wrongly in the voter ID or previous SIR?
A. Continue with the data as it is, for now, as the voter list changes are temporarily frozen till the end of the SIR process. Once the same is completed, it’s advisable to change the name or house name as they appear in the Aadhaar card using ‘Form 8’ and submitting an application for the same.
Confusion over old and new EPIC number, and where should the same be used?
A. The two 10-digit EPIC numbers (in alphanumeric code) will be distinct in certain cases and unchanged in others. The new EPIC number of the spouse should be given in the first part of the form. The old EPIC number should be furnished in the second part -- data on a voter’s previous SIR details.
How to go about confusing queries, especially with regards to previous SIR data on nearest relative of the voter (at bottom right side of the form)?
A. One can easily get confused as to what to write in the right side column of the second part of the form -- Details of a voter’s relative included in the list of the last SIR. Against ‘Voter’s Name’, one must enter the name of the nearest relative (like father). Below that appears the ‘EPIC No’. One should provide the old EPIC number here. Then is ‘Name of Voter’s relative’. Here the name of the nearest relative of your nearest relative should be given. If you have given your father’s name, then you should enter the name of your grandfather (father’s father or the nearest relative of your father) there.