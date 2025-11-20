What is SIR & why has it left voters confused?

KOCHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently conducting the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala. The first such exercise since 2002 is intended to review, update and streamline voter records ahead of the 2026 assembly election.

What exactly is SIR?

SIR is a detailed, one-time verification drive of electoral rolls, far more comprehensive than annual summary revisions. It involves booth-level officers (BLOs) visiting households, distributing forms and collecting updated voter details.

Crucially, the process requires furnishing information that was recorded in the SIR conducted in 2002, including legislative assembly constituency (LAC), booth number and serial number. Given the 23-year gap since the last SIR, most voters understandably have no recollection of details — and this seems to be the main challenge in the exercise.

Why 2002 data is hard to trace

The most significant challenge is the inability to fetch the old data from the Election Commission website. “The main stumbling block is that one can’t access old SIR data from the ECI website using the old voter ID number. Such a provision would have made the process much easier,” said Gireesh Kumar, a BLO from Kudappanakunnu.

Young voters and non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have relocated back home are among those struggling the most. One case Gireesh cited involved an elderly voter who returned from abroad long after 2002. “He is now 83. His nearest relatives are all dead. Even if his father had a vote back then, he has no idea when or where he would have cast his vote. We’re at a loss on how to retrieve the data,” Gireesh said.