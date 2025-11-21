A wedding against all odds: Bride injured in accident marries in hospital

KOCHI: What began as a morning of excitement for Avani, a native of Thumpoly in Alappuzha, turned into an ordeal no bride imagines. She had left home early on Friday, eager to get her bridal makeup done before heading to the temple for her wedding. But an unexpected accident involving Avani and her brother-in-law abruptly diverted her journey to the hospital.

Initially rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, she was later referred to VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi for specialised care. Despite the intense pain from her spinal injury, Avani’s determination, and that of her groom, Sharon, remained unshaken.

What unfolded next was a rare, deeply emotional moment inside the hospital. As Avani lay on a bed in the emergency ward, Sharon tied the thali around her neck, fulfilling their wedding vows with close family members standing as witnesses.

“Avani was admitted to the emergency department. Her marriage was scheduled between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. The groom’s family requested that the ceremony be held at the hospital. With the management’s permission, we arranged the wedding here,” said a spokesperson for VPS Lakeshore Hospital.

Soon after the ceremony, Avani was shifted to the ICU. She is scheduled to undergo spinal surgery on Saturday under the care of Dr Sudhish Karunakaran, head of neurosurgery, VPS Lakeshore Hospital.

Meanwhile, guests who arrived for the wedding at the venue in Alappuzha were treated to a sumptuous meal, as planned earlier.