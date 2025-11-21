Amid political storm in Sabarimala, Left set for counter campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six years after the Sabarimala protest that unsettled the LDF during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the hill shrine has once again become the centre of a political storm on the eve of local body polls in the state. With the UDF and the BJP targeting the ruling Left over Sabarimala fiasco, the LDF is all set to launch a counter campaign.

At the ground level, the CPM is feeling the heat of the gold theft conspiracy with both opposition fronts accusing the former of trying to shield the real culprits. The CPM has decided to come out in the coming days to defend the government. A detailed campaign is being planned with various measures such as public meetings and house visits. The party state leadership will stand by its declared position that the party would not protect the guilty.

Though the CPM leadership and the LDF government have chosen to distance themselves from the gold theft incident, the arrests of former TDB presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, have put them on the defensive. “We have nothing to hide,” said a CPM state secretariat member.