Kerala local body polls: It’s a tri-cornered fight for Mavelikkara municipality

ALAPPUZHA: The Mavelikkara municipality remains among the few local bodies where all the three major fronts—LDF, UDF and NDA—are locked in a close contest.

The LDF and the NDA are sweating it out to get their hands on the reins of power, which they lost between ‘the cup and the lip’, while the UDF has its task cut out to retain control of a civic body that it won more by design, than mandate. In 2020, each of the three fronts secured nine wards, with an LDF rebel winning the remaining seat in the 28-member council. With the support of the rebel, K V Sreekumar who won from Umbernadu division, UDF managed to grab power and retain it for four and a half years.

According to the original agreement, Sreekumar was to serve as chairman for three years. However, after he allegedly violated the pact, the Congress initiated a no-confidence motion this April, leading to his removal. The UDF, however, did not relinquish control, with Ninan C Kuttisseril elected as the new chairman. Notably, the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC), an LDF constituent, voted in favour of the UDF, dealing a blow to the Left front, which had ruled the municipality in the 2015-20 period with a one-third majority.