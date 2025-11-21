Mayavi represents LDF: Kothattukulam candidate becomes overnight social media star

KOCHI: What’s in a name, people may ask. For Maya V, the LDF candidate for ward number 26 in Kothattukulam, a good name means great fame.

When the CPM picked her as candidate, everything was normal. But within a day, she became a star on social media as memes comparing her with Mayavi, the mischievous and playful goblin from a cartoon series published by a children’s magazine. People were creating memes based on the movie Mayavi with actor Mammootty in the lead role.

“Everything was normal till I went to bed two days ago. In the morning my comment box was filled with notifications. I enjoy the trolls and I am happy that it gave me big publicity. There were memes with Dakini, Kuttoosan and Luttappi, the evil characters of the cartoon series looking at me with jealous eyes. People welcome me with smiles and it is a big advantage in an election. Today, as I went to file the nomination media persons were eagerly waiting for me. It is an honour,” says Maya V.

A stand up comedian by profession, Maya V has been participating in a comedy programme of a popular TV channel for the past three years. A resident of Pavithreswaram in Kollam district, Maya settled down in Koothattukulam after her marriage with Siji Damodaran, who works as a chef in Ernakulam.

“My mother’s name is Vasanthi and the initial V was added to my name during school admission. After all Mayavi of the cartoon series is a good character,” she said. Maya V is locked in a triangular fight with Bhaskaran of the UDF and Jayan of the BJP in her ward.