Ongoing interstate pvt bus strike, festive rush send airfares soaring in Kerala

KOCHI: The ongoing indefinite strike by several private-bus operators across south India has seen airfares go through the roof, particularly on key sectors such as Kochi-Bengaluru and Kochi-Hyderabad. This, coupled with the early rush for Christmas booking has pushed flight ticket costs to new highs, with some fares more than double their normal range.

Ticket prices on Kochi-Bengaluru route for Thursday ranged from Rs 8,730 to a staggering Rs 29,400, compared with the normal range of Rs 2,300-7,000. And, fares on the Hyderabad-Kochi sector for December 21 (Sunday) hover from Rs 12,418 to Rs 27,900, far exceeding the normal Rs 3,200-5,000 range.

According to Biji Eapen, national president of the IATA Agents Association of India, the average flight ticket price for the week leading up to Christmas has already breached the Rs 10,000 mark and is expected to “skyrocket” further as the festival season approaches.

“Airfares from Kochi to sectors like Bengaluru and Hyderabad have rises, while those for the Christmas season have skyrocketed. The situation will be worse as we near the festival season. The continuing strike by inter-state private bus operators is a key factor.

Airlines follow a dynamic pricing system despite instructions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to increase flight capacity and cap fares during the festive season and publish on their websites in advance the move to hike fares. The sector is unregulated. In fact airlines can increase the demand artificially by showing lower seat capacity,” he pointed out.

Bus operators’ crisis

The root cause of the current travel chaos lies in the ongoing protest by inter-state private bus operators, who are demanding relief from what they describe as “unfair taxes” levied by Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.