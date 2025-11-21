Panchayats in Kerala turn self govts with pioneering projects
KOCHI: From reducing carbon emission, fighting cervical cancer, and reviving rivers to radio park for elders, palliative care, menstrual hygiene, and veterinary care on wheels...the projects implemented by local bodies in Kerala over the last five years have been innovative, diverse and people-centric. The state government’s achievements in digital literacy and extreme poverty-eradication were made with the support of local bodies.
Around 152 local bodies have joined the net-zero carbon campaign to cut greenhouse gases, ensure safe disposal of waste and implement energy efficient practices.
The ‘degree for all’ scheme implemented by West Kallada panchayat, the ‘journey of happiness’ taken up by Aruvappulam panchayat for the disabled, the music troupe for disabled launched by Elikulam panchayat and the Bhoomika biodiversity park project of Kodakara panchayat are examples of pioneering and unconventional projects launched by rural local bodies.
“Local bodies in Kerala have transformed into local self governments and have more responsibilities and functions, too. During the past five years the state government distributed Rs 70,000 crore to local bodies as development fund, maintenance grant and special purpose fund. No other state has implemented such devolution. Besides, special drives for digital literacy and eradication of extreme poverty were successfully implemented with active participation of local bodies,” Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE.
The Planning Board has a resource group that provides guidelines on identifying projects. Besides, there is a core coordination committee headed by the minister which helps local bodies streamline projects based on guidelines. Representatives of all departments are members of this committee, which meets every month.
“We have published guidelines for implementation of projects in local bodies. When they come up with innovative ideas we hold discussions on making them feasible. Projects that do not fall under guidelines are considered by a state-level committee,” said Planning Board member and resource group head Jiju P Alex.
For its part, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) provides training to elected representatives and employees of local bodies. Over the past five years, it bagged two national awards for capacity building of local bodies.
Kodakara panchayat transformed an abandoned funeral ground into a biodiversity park by availing funds from the state biodiversity board and the CSR initiative of Apollo Tyres. A butterfly garden, herbal garden, sacred grove and Miyawaki forest have all been developed on the 74-cent plot. A gymnasium, yoga centre and library function in the space previously used for funerals, says panchayat president Ambili Soman.
In 2024, Perumbadappu panchayat in Malappuram won the national award for initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation and livelihood protection. “The panchayat has spent Rs 2.72 lakh for poverty alleviation,” points out president Bineesha Mustafa. In 2023, Alappuzha’s Veeyapuram panchayat won the award for best self-sufficient infrastructure. Manickal in Thiruvananthapuram was second in the best panchayat category at the 4th National Water Awards instituted by the Jal Shakti Ministry for implementing schemes for revival of rivers and enriching water resources.