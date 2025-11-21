Panchayats in Kerala turn self govts with pioneering projects

KOCHI: From reducing carbon emission, fighting cervical cancer, and reviving rivers to radio park for elders, palliative care, menstrual hygiene, and veterinary care on wheels...the projects implemented by local bodies in Kerala over the last five years have been innovative, diverse and people-centric. The state government’s achievements in digital literacy and extreme poverty-eradication were made with the support of local bodies.

Around 152 local bodies have joined the net-zero carbon campaign to cut greenhouse gases, ensure safe disposal of waste and implement energy efficient practices.

The ‘degree for all’ scheme implemented by West Kallada panchayat, the ‘journey of happiness’ taken up by Aruvappulam panchayat for the disabled, the music troupe for disabled launched by Elikulam panchayat and the Bhoomika biodiversity park project of Kodakara panchayat are examples of pioneering and unconventional projects launched by rural local bodies.

“Local bodies in Kerala have transformed into local self governments and have more responsibilities and functions, too. During the past five years the state government distributed Rs 70,000 crore to local bodies as development fund, maintenance grant and special purpose fund. No other state has implemented such devolution. Besides, special drives for digital literacy and eradication of extreme poverty were successfully implemented with active participation of local bodies,” Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE.

The Planning Board has a resource group that provides guidelines on identifying projects. Besides, there is a core coordination committee headed by the minister which helps local bodies streamline projects based on guidelines. Representatives of all departments are members of this committee, which meets every month.

“We have published guidelines for implementation of projects in local bodies. When they come up with innovative ideas we hold discussions on making them feasible. Projects that do not fall under guidelines are considered by a state-level committee,” said Planning Board member and resource group head Jiju P Alex.