Renewed visa Israeli ‘gift’ for Kannur woman’s heroics during Hamas attack

KOCHI: There are many real-life heroes among us who don’t court attention, but end up getting recognised nonetheless. During the Hamas offensive of October 7, 2023, Sabitha Baby displayed great presence of mind and bravery in safeguarding the elderly couple she was caring for in Kibbutz Nir Oz, a settlement in southern Israel, near the Gaza border. And, as it ended up, the 40-year-old’s effort didn’t go unnoticed. The Israeli government has approved Sabitha’s second-term B1 regular work visa, which is automatically renewed annually for every five-year term.
“This is a gracious gift from the Israeli government. Now, if I want to stay beyond five years, I can renew my visa,” Sabitha told TNIE by phone from Nir Oz.
The standard duration for an Israeli caregiver work permit/visa (B1) is five years and three months. The country’s regulations permit extensions or re-employment under specific guidelines for caregivers who have been in the country for between 52 to 63 months. New guidelines allow workers to take on temporary positions while still in Israel, up to the 63-month limit.
Prior to October 7, 2023, Israel used to recruit workers from Gaza, said Sabitha, who hails from Kannur. “However, this stopped after the Hamas attack. The need for trained caregivers and workers in other sectors increased.”
The elderly couple who were under Sabitha’s care passed away not long after this. At the time, she had completed three years and eight months in her caregiving role in the country. Taking a job with another employer, she continued working in Israel for four years and five months.
The Israeli government allows a caregiver to stay back for a year, under a humanitarian visa, if the patient being cared for dies during the period of the visa. After the surviving member of the couple she was caring for was transferred to a nursing home, Sabitha only had a few months left on her visa. So, she decided to apply for jobs that open up when contracted caregivers take vacation leave.
“Around the time, I received a call enquiring whether I would be ready to work in Nir Oz. I was contacted by Dalit, the daughter of the elderly couple, Rachel and Shmoulic, whom I had been taking care of when Hamas struck. She asked me to come back as she had a job for me in the community. I was contracted to look after an elderly woman named Margalit Moses, who had been abducted by Hamas. She was released as part of the second ceasefire deal,” said Sabitha.
Good fortune smiled on Sabitha when the Moses family and Dalit moved papers highlighting her contribution in safeguarding Israeli citizens. “The government cleared the papers within two hours and granted me a regular visa.
This is a rarity in Israel,” added Sabitha. Reliving the memories of the Hamas offensive, Sabitha said, “The house we lived in had been converted into a transit spot by militants. Hence, it was not burnt down. All other houses on both sides of the streets had been looted and gutted, their occupants either abducted or killed.” Sabitha and her colleague Meera managed to barricade the safe room of the house for more than 12 hours.
“Since arriving in Israel in 2021, I have witnessed frequent bombings. But, October 7, 2023, was something very different. We were saved by the grace of God,” she reminisced.