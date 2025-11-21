Renewed visa Israeli ‘gift’ for Kannur woman’s heroics during Hamas attack

KOCHI: There are many real-life heroes among us who don’t court attention, but end up getting recognised nonetheless. During the Hamas offensive of October 7, 2023, Sabitha Baby displayed great presence of mind and bravery in safeguarding the elderly couple she was caring for in Kibbutz Nir Oz, a settlement in southern Israel, near the Gaza border. And, as it ended up, the 40-year-old’s effort didn’t go unnoticed. The Israeli government has approved Sabitha’s second-term B1 regular work visa, which is automatically renewed annually for every five-year term.

“This is a gracious gift from the Israeli government. Now, if I want to stay beyond five years, I can renew my visa,” Sabitha told TNIE by phone from Nir Oz.

The standard duration for an Israeli caregiver work permit/visa (B1) is five years and three months. The country’s regulations permit extensions or re-employment under specific guidelines for caregivers who have been in the country for between 52 to 63 months. New guidelines allow workers to take on temporary positions while still in Israel, up to the 63-month limit.

Prior to October 7, 2023, Israel used to recruit workers from Gaza, said Sabitha, who hails from Kannur. “However, this stopped after the Hamas attack. The need for trained caregivers and workers in other sectors increased.”

The elderly couple who were under Sabitha’s care passed away not long after this. At the time, she had completed three years and eight months in her caregiving role in the country. Taking a job with another employer, she continued working in Israel for four years and five months.