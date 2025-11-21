SIT arrests ex-TDB chief Padmakumar in Sabarimala gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the CPM in a precarious position ahead of the local body elections, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Thursday arrested senior party leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.
A former MLA from Konni and CPM Pathanamthitta district committee member, Padmakumar was arrested after the SIT questioned him for hours in an undisclosed location in the state capital.
The police had earlier listed the board of 2019 as the eighth accused in the case pertaining to theft of gold from the door frame of the sreekovil. Padmakumar was the TDB president when the alleged offence took place.
Padmakumar was earlier issued notices to appear for questioning, but he did not comply citing personal matters. On Wednesday evening, the SIT asked him to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.
The co-accused in the case, who were arrested earlier, had reportedly testified that Padmakumar took a final call on moving the artefacts from the temple to Chennai. However, Padmakumar denied the allegations and told the interrogators that the subterfuge was the handiwork of the TDB staff. Later in the evening, he was produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
The senior CPM leader’s arrest at a time when the state is on the verge of an election is expected to have major political ramifications as the UDF and the BJP have already targeted the ruling Left front on the issue. Sensing trouble, the LDF is set to launch counter attack.
The special probe team had arrested former TDB president N Vasu and charged him for conspiracy, falsification of records and involvement in the gold theft.
Padmakumar and Vasu to be quizzed together
The case against Vasu was built on the basis of the statements of the former board officials who were arrested by the SIT. The probe team reportedly got statements from the arrested persons about the involvement of Padmakumar in the case.
It’s learnt that the SIT got leads suggesting Padmakumar had directed the co-accused, including former TDB staff, to record the gold-plated copper sheets of the dwarapalaka idols and the door frames as copper in official records. The SIT had learnt that the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti shared close ties with Padmakumar.
The SIT will now question Padmakumar and Vasu together to unearth finer details of the case.
Vasu, who has close ties with the CPM leadership, was arrested in connection with the theft of gold from the door frame of the sreekovil.
Vasu was the devaswom commissioner when the gold-plated sheets were allowed to be taken out and transported to Chennai for maintenance work. The charge against Vasu was that it was on his directive the gold-plated copper sheets were recorded as mere copper plates in official documents. During that period, Padmakumar was the TDB chief. The SIT has so far arrested six people, including former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar, middleman Potti and former Thiruvabharana Commissioner K S Biju.