SIT arrests ex-TDB chief Padmakumar in Sabarimala gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the CPM in a precarious position ahead of the local body elections, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Thursday arrested senior party leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.

A former MLA from Konni and CPM Pathanamthitta district committee member, Padmakumar was arrested after the SIT questioned him for hours in an undisclosed location in the state capital.

The police had earlier listed the board of 2019 as the eighth accused in the case pertaining to theft of gold from the door frame of the sreekovil. Padmakumar was the TDB president when the alleged offence took place.

Padmakumar was earlier issued notices to appear for questioning, but he did not comply citing personal matters. On Wednesday evening, the SIT asked him to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The co-accused in the case, who were arrested earlier, had reportedly testified that Padmakumar took a final call on moving the artefacts from the temple to Chennai. However, Padmakumar denied the allegations and told the interrogators that the subterfuge was the handiwork of the TDB staff. Later in the evening, he was produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

The senior CPM leader’s arrest at a time when the state is on the verge of an election is expected to have major political ramifications as the UDF and the BJP have already targeted the ruling Left front on the issue. Sensing trouble, the LDF is set to launch counter attack.

The special probe team had arrested former TDB president N Vasu and charged him for conspiracy, falsification of records and involvement in the gold theft.