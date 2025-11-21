Spot booking curbs in effect at Sabarimala; rush under control

PATHANAMTHITTA: With spot booking now capped at 5,000 per day following a Kerala High Court directive, authorities at Sabarimala said that the barrage of pilgrims that overwhelmed the hill shrine earlier this week has finally been brought under control. The restrictions, which came into force on Wednesday night, will remain until November 24.

Meanwhile, spot booking will now be available only at Nilakkal and Vandiperiyar, while the centres at Pampa, Erumely, and Chengannur have been suspended temporarily. The TDB has urged devotees to rely on the virtual queue system to secure darshan slots. The High Court had sharply criticised the TDB on Wednesday, observing that the situation at Sabarimala had “gone out of control,” with nearly two lakh pilgrims reaching the hill shrine within 48 hours of the temple opening on November 17. The unprecedented influx had exposed major lapses in crowd management.

At Nilakkal, spot booking was halted late on Wednesday night, triggering a brief protest by devotees who had been waiting for passes. The system was restored on Thursday morning, but officials said the counters could issue only the court-mandated 5,000 passes.

The sudden restrictions caused widespread confusion, especially among pilgrims from other states. Large crowds gathered at Nilakkal and Pampa, many unaware of the High Court’s cap on spot booking.