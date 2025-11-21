SUV driver speeds off with owner clinging to bonnet in Thrissur

THRISSUR: A shocking incident was caught on camera in Thrissur, Kerala, where a man was seen driving an SUV with its owner clinging to the bonnet in a dangerous manner.

The incident took place on Friday and was widely shared on social media.

The car, rented out by Aluva-based Solomon, had been taken by a Thrissur native named Backar on October 16. Backar had promised to return the vehicle but failed to do so, prompting Solomon to file a complaint with the Aluva police.

On Friday, Solomon spotted the car at Erumapetty and blocked its path. However, Backar drove the SUV forward with Solomon clinging to the bonnet. Locals eventually managed to stop the vehicle after it travelled a few kilometres, and the police were alerted.

Erumapetty police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Expressing his frustration, Solomon said, “I had asked for my car back, but he was avoiding my calls. What could I do when he tried to drive away?”