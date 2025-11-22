Kerala

1.08 lakh aspirants file papers for local body polls in Kerala

A final picture of those in the fray will emerge after the last date of withdrawing nominations on Monday. In Kannur, six LDF candidates are unopposed.
: Fish workers carry a tub of ice past poll graffiti of two rival parties sharing the same wall at Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, reflecting the vibrant yet competitive atmosphere as campaign activity picks up across Kerala ahead of the local body electionsPhoto | BP Deepu
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1.08 lakh candidates filed a total of 1.64 lakh nominations for the local body elections scheduled in December, the State Election Commission said on Friday, the last day to file the papers. At 57,227, women aspirants outnumber men.

Malappuram had the highest number of candidates and nominations — 13,595 and 19,959, respectively — while Wayanad had the lowest at 3,180 candidates and 5,227 nominations. The lone transgender candidate from Thiruvananthapuram submitted three sets of papers.

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on Saturday. A final picture of those in the fray will emerge after the last date of withdrawing nominations on Monday. In Kannur, six LDF candidates are unopposed. They are K Rajitha and K Premarajan (Anthoor municipality), I V Othenan and C K Shreya (Malapattam grama panchayat), and Rethi P and Reshma P V (Kannapuram grama panchayat).

