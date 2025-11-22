Drunk man strikes Kochi woman to death, falls asleep attempting to hide body

KOCHI: A woman was found murdered in front of a house in Konthuruthy, Thevara, on Saturday morning after being hit on the head with an iron rod by the house owner who had brought her home at night. The police said that the accused, George, confessed to have struck the 48-year-old woman — originally from Palakkad and currently residing in Kochi — after an argument over payment.

A Haritha Karma Sena worker who arrived to collect waste noticed the woman’s half-naked body lying in the courtyard of the house beside George, who was seated in a dazed state. She then alerted the local councillor who called in the police, said a local resident.

A senior Kochi city police officer said George confessed to the crime during interrogation. “He admitted to killing the woman and said he planned to dispose of the body but failed because he was intoxicated,” the officer said.

The accused has been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

George lived with his wife; their son is abroad and their daughter settled in Kottayam. On the day of the murder, his wife had gone to their daughter’s home for a family event. After the dispute erupted, in a fit of rage, he picked up an iron rod and hit her on the head, killing her on the spot, the police said. Neighbours expressed shock over the incident, describing George’s family as quiet and hardworking.

“His wife always maintained good relations with everyone here. They lived a peaceful life,” said a local resident.