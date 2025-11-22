Former TDB chief Padmakumar conspired in Sabarimala gold theft, says SIT report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and senior CPM leader A Padmakumar played a direct role in the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala by conspiring with the co-accused, the police remand report filed before the Kollam vigilance court says.

Padmakumar, who was TDB president when the alleged offence took place, was arrested on Thursday after hours-long interrogation.

The remand report, details of which were accessed by the TNIE, said Padmakumar ignored guidelines, which barred the displacement of temple wealth, and connived with the co-accused to move the gold-clad sheets to Chennai on the pretext of repair.

He also identified gold-clad copper sheets as ‘copper sheets’ in the agenda notice of the board meeting held in March 2019. This, the report said, was done deliberately to ensure first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti got hold of the gold sheets without hindrance to carry out the pilferage.

SIT searches Padmakumar’s house, to seek custody today

The report added it was on Padmakumar’s insistence that then TDB secretary S Jayashree issued an order sanctioning Potti to receive the gold-clad sheets. When the sheets were brought back from Chennai, Padmakumar did not examine the artefacts to ascertain their condition, which was a lapse on his part, it said.