Former TDB chief Padmakumar conspired in Sabarimala gold theft, says SIT report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and senior CPM leader A Padmakumar played a direct role in the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala by conspiring with the co-accused, the police remand report filed before the Kollam vigilance court says.
Padmakumar, who was TDB president when the alleged offence took place, was arrested on Thursday after hours-long interrogation.
The remand report, details of which were accessed by the TNIE, said Padmakumar ignored guidelines, which barred the displacement of temple wealth, and connived with the co-accused to move the gold-clad sheets to Chennai on the pretext of repair.
He also identified gold-clad copper sheets as ‘copper sheets’ in the agenda notice of the board meeting held in March 2019. This, the report said, was done deliberately to ensure first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti got hold of the gold sheets without hindrance to carry out the pilferage.
SIT searches Padmakumar’s house, to seek custody today
The report added it was on Padmakumar’s insistence that then TDB secretary S Jayashree issued an order sanctioning Potti to receive the gold-clad sheets. When the sheets were brought back from Chennai, Padmakumar did not examine the artefacts to ascertain their condition, which was a lapse on his part, it said.
Meanwhile, the SIT probing the case searched Padmakumar’s ancestral home in Aranmula on Friday afternoon. The seven-member team aimed at recovering crucial documents linked to the crime. The team will seek Padmakumar’s custody on Monday.
The co-accused in the case had told the SIT that Padmakumar took the final call on moving the artefacts from the temple to Chennai. He had denied the allegations and told the probe team that the subterfuge was the handiwork of TDB staff.
The SIT had earlier arrested former TDB president N Vasu, former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu, former Sabarimala executive officer Sudheesh Kumar, middleman Unnikrishnan Potti and former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Biju in connection with the case.