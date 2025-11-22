Kerala cocoa gets global boost as Japanese chocolatier places major order after farm visit

KOCHI: When officials from a 100-year-old Japanese chocolate company arrived at Renny Jacob’s farm in Kerala a few weeks ago, they weren’t there for courtesy. They spent two full days walking through his cocoa fermenting sheds, cracking open fresh cocoa pods, tasting pulp, studying the aromas rising from drying yards, and following Renny through mist-covered slopes in Idukki and Kottayam, where he has worked for more than three decades.

By the time they boarded their flight back, they had placed a firm order: a full container load — 13 tonnes — of Indian cocoa. For Renny, chairman of India Cocoa, a company he owns, it felt like a moment that had been years in the making.

“They told me this was only the beginning,” Renny tells the TNIE.

And for Indian cocoa, which has long lived in the shadow of Latin American and African origins, it may indeed be the beginning of a new chapter.

Renny knows what a turnaround looks like. He began his journey in the 1990s as the exclusive agent for Cadbury.

“The contract expired some years back,” he says.

That partnership shaped India’s early cocoa supply chain, but it also locked Indian beans into a low-end bracket, destined for bulk chocolate. When the relationship ended, most would have stepped away from the commodity. Instead, Renny chose to reinvent his role in cocoa. He decided to chase the one thing Indian cocoa had never been known for: flavour.