Kerala HC breather for ADGP Ajith Kumar

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed a Vigilance Court order directing an inquiry against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in a disproportionate assets case. The court said the state government’s sanction is needed to initiate proceedings against him in the case that had been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, the court also expunged all disparaging and adverse remarks against the chief minister, who had accepted the vigilance reports as part of official duty, in the order issued by the Vigilance Court.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Ajith Kumar seeking to quash the order of the Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram, that rejected the report of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau giving a clean chit to the officer in an allegation regarding amassing of wealth, and constructing a house spending crores of rupees. The court said the government’s sanction is needed to initiate proceedings against him in the case that had been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The petitioners in such cases can re-approach the court if the government accorded the sanction to prosecute the ADGP.