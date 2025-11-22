Kerala leaders say grassroots politics shapes stronger ministers, legislators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is not the MLA or minister you call when a water pipeline ruptures or a death occurs in the locality. Neighbourhood concerns tend to be the domain of ward members or councillors. But, these representatives may not always remain the guy next door. Local-body polls have given rise to several prominent political figures in Kerala. From panchayats and municipalities, to halls of assembly and Parliament, TNIE talks to some of the key figures whose political careers began at the institutions of grassroots democracy.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who was the Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor from 1995 to 2000, termed the local-body polls the toughest political test. The key is in fostering personal ties with voters. “Here, politics takes a back seat. People mostly vote for individuals. Your voters are your extended family,” he said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who served as Thrissur mayor (2005-10), said the experience one gains by working as a representative in a local body is unmatched, adding that it serves as a guide for all politicians.

“In my ten years in Thrissur corporation, I have directly interacted with people living in slums, erstwhile colonies, and many more. When you are part of local bodies, you understand the issues of commoners. The experience has helped me in my tenure as a minister,” she added.

A legislator who has had a stint in a local body knows how to combine people’s issues with the development needs of the state or country, Bindu said. “My tenure as mayor helped me understand the dynamics between local bodies and government, and how they plan and execute projects,” she added.