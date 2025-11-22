Kerala leaders say grassroots politics shapes stronger ministers, legislators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is not the MLA or minister you call when a water pipeline ruptures or a death occurs in the locality. Neighbourhood concerns tend to be the domain of ward members or councillors. But, these representatives may not always remain the guy next door. Local-body polls have given rise to several prominent political figures in Kerala. From panchayats and municipalities, to halls of assembly and Parliament, TNIE talks to some of the key figures whose political careers began at the institutions of grassroots democracy.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who was the Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor from 1995 to 2000, termed the local-body polls the toughest political test. The key is in fostering personal ties with voters. “Here, politics takes a back seat. People mostly vote for individuals. Your voters are your extended family,” he said.
Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who served as Thrissur mayor (2005-10), said the experience one gains by working as a representative in a local body is unmatched, adding that it serves as a guide for all politicians.
“In my ten years in Thrissur corporation, I have directly interacted with people living in slums, erstwhile colonies, and many more. When you are part of local bodies, you understand the issues of commoners. The experience has helped me in my tenure as a minister,” she added.
A legislator who has had a stint in a local body knows how to combine people’s issues with the development needs of the state or country, Bindu said. “My tenure as mayor helped me understand the dynamics between local bodies and government, and how they plan and execute projects,” she added.
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, who was a member of the Pampady grama panchayat, in the 1988-93 period, said his days as a panchayat member taught him how people must be accorded prime priority in a democracy, and that politicians work for the welfare of these citizens. “Unlike legislative assemblies or the Lok Sabha, local bodies deal directly with people, which gives its members a hands-on idea of their views and desires.”
Once the youngest municipal chairman in the state on being named to lead the Angamaly civic body in 1979, Congress leader K Babu recounted how others had doubts when a 28-year-old was placed in that position. “People naturally expect a seasoned politician to hold the office. However, when I was elected, I decided to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, which later strengthened my political journey,” he said.
The Tripunithura MLA said there was the larger trend of local-body members contesting assembly or Lok Sabha polls, which has given way to fresh faces being named as candidates.
Kollam MP and RSP leader N K Premachandran fondly recalled his days as the panchayat member of Navaikulam -- which according to him laid “the founding stone of his political career”. “The best takeaway from being the member of a local body is the ability to distinguish what is good and bad for people, especially when it comes to ministerial positions,” Premachandran said.
Speaking of his tenure as Thiruvananthapuram mayor (2015-19), Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth said ground work is key in politics. “People should understand that we work for them, which is what I did being part of flood-relief activities. When your work is seen, they will help you help them,” he remarked. The teamwork and coordination do not happen overnight, but is the result of years of effort, said Prasanth. “My stint in the corporation was a mix of ground-level interaction and office work, both of which have helped me in my political journey,” he added.