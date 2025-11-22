Kochi's Chellanam 20-20 suffers ‘collective’ meltdown after success in last poll

KOCHI: In the local body elections of 2020, Chellanam, a coastal village in Kochi, saw a unique collective gaining traction. Declaring an all-out war against all mainstream political parties, a WhatsApp collective that grew into a political party contested the elections and snatched power. Fast forward to 2025, Chellanam 20-20 is nowhere to be seen.

The aspiring collective has lost ground and support, and matters have come to such pass that is it not contesting the elections this year. The attrition within the party – defection of members and disintegration – has led to the decline of the collective.

Formed as a volunteering group during the Covid surge, like-minded residents of the village engaged in a daily battle with a battering sea, contested the ensuing local body elections, surprising all major fronts. Campaigning through social media and gathering support, Chellanam 20-20 contested in all 21 wards of the panchayat, winning eight seats.

“The collective has not held any activities or meetings under the party banner in the last few years. After snatching power in the panchayat, and losing it later in a no-confidence motion, the party has technically ceased to come together,” said Simal Antony, who had won from ward 7 (Police Station ward) under the Chellanam 20-20 banner.