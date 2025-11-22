LDF MLA Jaleel accuses IUML of reviving ‘Muslim unity’ slogan with extremist backing ahead of polls

KOZHIKODE: K T Jaleel, MLA, has alleged that the IUML has the shameful history of raising the slogan of ‘Muslim unity’ whenever the party is in crisis. In an article published in the Deshabhimani daily on Friday, he said the party is using the same weapon in the ensuing elections too, this time with the help of ‘Islamic extremists, cyber warriors and anti-communists.’

Jaleel said the slogan of Muslim unity was first raised after the merger of the IUML and the All-India Muslim League. “League arrogated that all mainstream Muslim organisations have paraded behind the party. But the people had decided to keep the UDF and the IUML in the opposition,” he said.

After the failed attempt, the party is now raising the same slogan. The IUML could not digest the fact that the LDF returned to power in 2021. “The party joined hands with the Jama’at-e-Islami, which was once its arch enemy,” he said. The kind of communal propaganda unleashed by the Jama’at-IUML combine is worse than the previous one, he added.

Jaleel said the WhatsApp groups of IUML sympathisers and family members are now filled with communally provocative materials. The party is under the false impression that it is the Jama’at media which shapes the thought process of the Muslim community, he said.

According to Jaleel, this has resulted in similar materials getting circulated in Hindu and Christian family groups and are being spread widely by the Sangh Parivar and CASA. He believes that this process will be strengthened if the communal forces are not defeated.

Jaleel said the election of Zohran Mamdani as the mayor of New York from a place where there are less than 5%Muslims should be a lesson. He was elected from a place where the Jews and Christians are the majority. “Mamdani would not have won if every community had thought of its own issues,” he said.

Jaleel exhorted the people to make the LDF, a coalition of people from all religions, victorious in the upcoming polls.