LDF’s rise in Nilambur reshapes political landscape after IUML,UDF collapse

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur municipality stands as a political anomaly in Malappuram -- the only local body where the IUML does not hold even a single seat. Once a fortress of the Congress, the municipality witnessed an unprecedented political reversal in 2020 when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) stormed to power, winning 23 of 33 seats, dismantling decades of uninterrupted UDF dominance.

Since its formation in 2010, the municipality had been governed twice by the UDF. Even earlier, during its grama panchayat phase, the LDF had tasted victory only once. But the political tide in Nilambur changed dramatically after P V Anvar emerged as the disruptor.

His 2016 assembly victory – defeating then-municipality chairman Aryadan Shoukath – was not just an electoral upset; it became the turning point that catapulted the LDF into power in the municipality. Anvar’s political muscle erased IUML from the council altogether and pushed Congress down to just nine seats.

Though Anvar retained his seat in 2021, his growing estrangement from the LDF culminated in his switch to the TMC in 2025. Yet, the LDF that arose in the wake of Anvar’s influence remained remarkably stable. The party maintains that their development narrative continues to be their strongest political armour.

“Coming to power for the first time placed enormous responsibility on us. We focused on total development -- not token works,” says chairperson Mattummal Saleem.

“We built 497 houses under LIFE Mission, established three health centres, launched three Janakeeya hotels, ensured `4,000 monthly support for dialysis patients and expanded healthcare to cancer patients and trans persons. We transformed all government schools into high-tech schools. Development in Nilambur has been comprehensive, not cosmetic.”