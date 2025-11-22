Party will not protect anyone in gold theft case, says CPM state secretary M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing attack from all corners, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has reiterated that the party would not protect anyone in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The culprits must be punished, he said. “It is the declared position of the CPM that not even a speck of gold must be misappropriated.

The party stands with the devotees. The chief minister had stated in the assembly that stern action would be taken. We did not take the issue on the basis of party politics. CPM has welcomed the arrests made by the special investigation team. The real culprits must be brought before justice,” he said.

He also made it clear that the party would examine whether there was any lapse on the part of individuals in discharging duties entrusted to them by the LDF government.

“It would be applicable to all to whom it is applicable.” However, Govindan said that CPM would consider disciplinary action against former TDB president and party leader A Padmakumar only if the court finds him an offender.

“Now he is only an accused in the case. How can we say that he is an offender? “Dismissing the opposition’s allegations, he claimed that the Sabarimala issue would not have any effect on the local body election. “People know that the intention of the government was sincere.

The government could have taken a political decision on the appointment of the new TDB president. However, the government went for a consensus choice.” He also said the party does not intend to inquire about the gold theft since it does not involve any organisational issues.